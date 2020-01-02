Park National Corp OH Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after acquiring an additional 339,310 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in S&P Global by 160.9% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 272,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,056,000 after acquiring an additional 168,027 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,239,000 after acquiring an additional 77,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $277.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.02. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $163.99 and a one year high of $277.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.83.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total transaction of $830,180.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,135.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

