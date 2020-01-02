Park National Corp OH Grows Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after buying an additional 370,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,499,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.26. 1,071,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,534. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.18 and its 200-day moving average is $191.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $121.47 and a 52 week high of $208.33.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

