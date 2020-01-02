Park National Corp OH Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Park National Corp OH grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.2% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Facebook were worth $42,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 21.5% during the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 313,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,739,000 after buying an additional 55,413 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. increased its stake in Facebook by 60.0% during the third quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 160,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,493,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 475,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Aegis raised their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,007,162 shares of company stock valued at $375,485,033 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.78. 12,067,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,885,616. The stock has a market cap of $598.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.78. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $208.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.