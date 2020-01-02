Park National Corp OH Has $10.30 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,104 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,508,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,728. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.35. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

