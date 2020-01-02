Park National Corp OH Has $12.79 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Park National Corp OH grew its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 572,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 65,694 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.16. 5,010,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,933. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.98. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $95.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.