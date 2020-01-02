Park National Corp OH Has $13.95 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,095 shares of company stock worth $2,900,567. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price target on shares of BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $520.95.

BlackRock stock traded up $6.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $508.98. The company had a trading volume of 518,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,098. The firm has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $377.28 and a one year high of $510.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $495.18 and a 200 day moving average of $460.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

