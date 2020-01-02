Park National Corp OH Has $15.70 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $15,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 75.3% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZN traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,587,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,370. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $51.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

