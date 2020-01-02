Park National Corp OH Has $17.44 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $12,986,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,927,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,893. The company has a market capitalization of $237.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $168.21 and a one year high of $239.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.21.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

