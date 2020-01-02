Park National Corp OH Has $26.42 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,759 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 7,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,010,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,133,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

