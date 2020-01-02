Park National Corp OH Has $51.04 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,426 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 2.6% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $51,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 373.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,739 shares of company stock worth $3,760,103. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.84. 17,707,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,357,578. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $60.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.