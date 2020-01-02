Park National Corp OH Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 119,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 52,045 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Holowesko Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 2,908,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,580,000 after acquiring an additional 138,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.17. 8,689,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,161,895. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 123.46%.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Also, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

