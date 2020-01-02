Park National Corp OH Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Man Group plc raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 339,290 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,653,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,245,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764 in the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.57. 3,448,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $56.12.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Buckingham Research cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

