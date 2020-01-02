Park National Corp OH Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,656 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6,950.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,763,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,152,000 after buying an additional 3,709,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,028,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,921,000 after buying an additional 540,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,395,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,771,000 after buying an additional 501,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,254. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.34 and its 200 day moving average is $114.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $68,294.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

