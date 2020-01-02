Park National Corp OH Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $64,000. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.79. 4,112,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

