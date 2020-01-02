Park National Corp OH Lowers Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81,769 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Park National Corp OH owned about 0.15% of Genuine Parts worth $23,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 26.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 328,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,037,000 after purchasing an additional 68,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.81. 751,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,678. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.83.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

