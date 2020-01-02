Park National Corp OH Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 209.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $184,058,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.57. 4,300,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,802,017. The stock has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $88.68 and a 52-week high of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

