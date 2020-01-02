Park National Corp OH Purchases 2,743 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Danaher by 16.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,518,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,895,000 after purchasing an additional 363,465 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 63.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,576,000 after purchasing an additional 56,062 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 62.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Danaher from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $155.11. 2,326,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,968,314. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.44 and a fifty-two week high of $155.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.78 and its 200-day moving average is $142.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.