Park National Corp OH Purchases 29,864 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $13,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,858,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,090,000 after purchasing an additional 550,152 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,798,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 35,694 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,698,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,002,000 after acquiring an additional 247,179 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,172,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,409,000 after acquiring an additional 29,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 967,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 69,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.09. 764,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,289. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

