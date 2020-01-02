Park National Corp OH Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $628,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $16,188,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 21.9% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 46,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $168.66 and a 12-month high of $245.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.20 and its 200-day moving average is $223.58. The company has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.54.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

