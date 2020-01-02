Park National Corp OH Raises Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 3,715.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,827,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,507,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,778,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,523,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Visa by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,642,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,243 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $187.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

NYSE:V traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.12. 8,715,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,424,232. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $191.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.