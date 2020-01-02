Park National Corp OH Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,881 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,698,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 88,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.49. 2,050,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,274. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $199.85 and a twelve month high of $307.34. The firm has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total value of $1,492,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,780 shares of company stock worth $11,620,272. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

