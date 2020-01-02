Park National Corp OH Raises Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,522 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Bank increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 56,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $61.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,177,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,936. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.