Park National Corp OH Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,062 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2,240.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544,423 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,466,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pfizer by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,118,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,857,000 after buying an additional 2,693,349 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Pfizer by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,164,000 after buying an additional 2,638,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,142,000 after buying an additional 1,752,551 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.19.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,667,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,982,112. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

