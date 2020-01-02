Park National Corp OH Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 335,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,720 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.0% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $19,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,491,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,779,000 after buying an additional 171,826 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after buying an additional 12,662,079 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,330,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,301,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,592,000 after buying an additional 330,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after buying an additional 588,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.20. 4,478,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,299,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

