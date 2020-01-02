Park National Corp OH Sells 17,807 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,807 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.47.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,873,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,220,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

