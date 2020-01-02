Park National Corp OH Sells 2,100 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $94.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.02. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $95.66.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

