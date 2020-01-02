Park National Corp OH Sells 24,450 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24,450 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 2.0% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Park National Corp OH owned about 0.06% of Target worth $40,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,946,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,904 shares of company stock worth $1,339,893. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $126.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,126,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,211. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $65.41 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

