Park National Corp OH Sells 2,817 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,134,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,977,000 after purchasing an additional 578,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,056,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,906,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 20,030.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,499,000 after acquiring an additional 628,267 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.21. 1,924,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,606. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

In related news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 4,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.38 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,405 shares in the company, valued at $17,059,553.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 19,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,618,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,560,599 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,103,607.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and have sold 1,322,859 shares worth $157,006,991. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.