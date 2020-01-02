Park National Corp OH Sells 2,886 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,964 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 19.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 212,845.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1,759.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $859,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,148 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in American Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $732,621,000 after acquiring an additional 85,419 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Express by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,706,357 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $704,392,000 after acquiring an additional 319,389 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.49.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,672,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,518. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $93.23 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

