Park National Corp OH Sells 3,533 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.2% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $43,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,962 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,633,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,389. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $310.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock valued at $160,055,664. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

