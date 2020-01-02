Park National Corp OH Sells 49,680 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,680 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,816,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nucor by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,663,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,529,000 after acquiring an additional 185,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 363.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Nucor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,967,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,431,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,513,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,839.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of NUE traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.12. 2,453,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,083. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.66. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

