Park National Corp OH Sells 5,163 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.0% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

ADP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $126.06 and a 1 year high of $174.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.77.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

