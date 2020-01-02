Park National Corp OH Sells 8,152 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $33,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,990,000 after purchasing an additional 687,094 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,451,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,241 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,324,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,241,000 after purchasing an additional 74,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,684,000 after purchasing an additional 228,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,105,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,573. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.71 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.9569 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

