PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) Stake Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.01% of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brigade Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,626,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,205,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,716,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,571,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $70,513.80. Insiders sold a total of 102,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,307 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKD. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE:PKD opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.25. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $160.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

