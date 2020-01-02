Parkgene Market Cap Reaches $123,802.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded up 96.4% against the dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $123,802.00 and approximately $97.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00189448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.01342521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00121621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

