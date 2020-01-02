Parkgene Trading 64.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $105,565.00 and $2.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 64.3% higher against the US dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00188696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.01339216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00122105 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene launched on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

