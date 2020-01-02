ParkinGo (GOT) Market Cap Achieves $2.15 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $543.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00059233 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00087350 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001127 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00067820 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,026.18 or 1.00531936 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,588,660 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.