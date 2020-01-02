Particl Price Hits $0.52 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Particl has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $14,730.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00007485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bit-Z, Upbit and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000093 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000300 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

