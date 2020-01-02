Patientory (PTOY) Price Hits $0.0055

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a total market cap of $384,873.00 and approximately $2,231.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Patientory

Patientory’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com.

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

