PAWS Fund (PAWS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One PAWS Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, PAWS Fund has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. PAWS Fund has a total market cap of $14,250.00 and $1.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00187015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.01331954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121913 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity. The official website for PAWS Fund is paws.fund. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund.

Buying and Selling PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAWS Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAWS Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

