PAXEX (PAXEX) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. PAXEX has a market cap of $3,760.00 and $1.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000092 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

