Paxos Standard Hits 1-Day Volume of $376.38 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $220.34 million and $376.38 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, MXC, Sistemkoin and BCEX. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000076 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 220,343,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,343,910 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, FCoin, HitBTC, Coinbit, Coinall, OKCoin, Bitrue, CoinPlace, Hotbit, DDEX, BCEX, Gate.io, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BitMart, MXC, ZB.COM, Coinsuper, Binance, OKEx, Bittrex, P2PB2B, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, Bitfinex, DigiFinex, Iquant, BW.com, KuCoin, TOKOK, BigONE, SouthXchange, CoinEx, Kyber Network, BitMax, Crex24, ABCC, WazirX, C2CX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

