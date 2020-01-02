Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $224.14 million and $346.36 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00014024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange, C2CX, OKCoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 222,954,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,953,783 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Bit-Z, DigiFinex, BW.com, DDEX, WazirX, CoinBene, BigONE, OKCoin, ZB.COM, Coinsuper, Hotbit, Bittrex, Gate.io, ABCC, FCoin, Kyber Network, Bitfinex, P2PB2B, BitMart, CoinPlace, Coinall, Iquant, CoinEx, Sistemkoin, BCEX, SouthXchange, TOKOK, OKEx, MXC, Binance, HitBTC, C2CX, Bitrue, Coinbit, Crex24, KuCoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.