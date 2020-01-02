Paxos Standard Token Trading Down 0.3% This Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. Paxos Standard Token has a total market capitalization of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

