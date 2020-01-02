PAYCENT 24-Hour Volume Tops $58,476.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $53,479.00 and approximately $58,476.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One PAYCENT token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,364,156 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

