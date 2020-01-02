PayCoin (XPY) Trading Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, PayCoin has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One PayCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and BX Thailand. PayCoin has a total market cap of $26,845.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

About PayCoin

XPY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. The official message board for PayCoin is www.talkxpy.com. The official website for PayCoin is www.paycoin.com. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin.

PayCoin Coin Trading

PayCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

