PDATA Achieves Market Cap of $333,417.00 (PDATA)

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, PDATA has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PDATA token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and Coinbit. PDATA has a market cap of $333,417.00 and $3,753.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00187678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.01330318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PDATA Profile

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,237,325 tokens. PDATA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PDATA’s official website is www.opiria.io. The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA. PDATA’s official message board is medium.com/pdata-token.

Buying and Selling PDATA

PDATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

