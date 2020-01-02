Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) Senior Officer Buys C$13,280.00 in Stock

Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) Senior Officer David Allan Barr purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$834,877.08.

Shares of PTF stock traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.75. 18,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334. Pender Growth Fund Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.91 and a twelve month high of C$4.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.42.

Pender Growth Fund Company Profile

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

