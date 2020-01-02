PENG Market Capitalization Reaches $227,967.00 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, PENG has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. PENG has a total market cap of $227,967.00 and $598.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PENG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PENG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00189367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.01339986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00121591 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,164,466,865 coins and its circulating supply is 6,775,840,202 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng.

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.