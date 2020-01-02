Peony (PNY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,850.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Peony has a total market cap of $37,100.00 and approximately $2,850.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last week, Peony has traded up 52.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012583 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,744,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,721 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

